Anora on OTT: When and Where to Watch, Plot, and More About The Mikey Madison Starrer

The Mickey Madison starrer Anora has made waves across Hollywood. Since its premiere at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, the film has received continuous appreciation for its storytelling, performances, and more.

With the recent awards season further amplifying its buzz, you might be wondering about its OTT release. Worry not—we've got you covered with all the details on its streaming debut and more.

Anora, the award-winning film that earned Mikey Madison a BAFTA this year, is now available for purchase or rental on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and YouTube.

Viewers can watch the film for a rental fee of $5.99 on these platforms.

Notably, Anora was distributed by Neon, a company known for making its productions available on digital streaming services within a few months of their theatrical release.

While Anora is available for purchase and rental on various platforms, its official streaming release happened on Hulu following a deal between Neon and the platform, per Elle. The film premiered on Hulu on March 17, 2025, and is now available for streaming.

The movie stars Mark Eydelshteyn, Yura Borisov, and Karren Karagulian alongside Mikey Madison. The cast also includes Aleksei Serebryakov, Vache Tovmasyan, and Darya Ekamasova.

Madison won an Oscar this year for her portrayal of the titular character, a Brooklyn-based sex worker who marries the son of a Russian oligarch—only for their union to spark unforeseen chaos when the oligarch finds out.