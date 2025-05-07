Here's What Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Are Planning After Viral 3rd Pregnancy Announcement at Met Gala 2025

A$AP Rocky is promoting his upcoming movie, Highest 2 Lowest, directed by Spike Lee, but the rapper is already on to his next big plan. While getting ready to welcome his third child with Rihanna, Rocky has his mind set on the couple's next gig.

With Rocky set to make his Cannes film debut in Highest 2 Lowest, the rapper-to-actor is getting candid about life, creativity, and his long-time music and real-life partner Rihanna. The movie, the remake of Akira Kurosawa's High and Low starring Denzel Washington, is a huge acting milestone for Rocky.

In a recent interview with Variety, Rocky revealed he dreams of filming a movie with his partner, RiRi. He expressed great excitement about collaborating with the Diamonds singer in front of the camera.

Although she's already made appearances in his music videos for D.M.B. and Fashion Killa, Rocky emphasized he's looking forward to trading in official acting credit with her.

Their previous on-screen music video collabs saw this artistic power duo potentially delivering their undeniable on-screen chemistry to the cinema. When questioned about acting alongside her in a movie, he replied, "Hell, yeah."

Rocky then went on to gush about the Fenty Beauty mogul's acting chops, saying, "You saw her acting in my film [the 2022 music video] D.M.B. You saw her acting in [my 2013 music video] Fashion Killa."

Rihanna’s upcoming projects include the Smurfs movie, where she lends her voice. To Rocky, "That’s gangster." Reflecting on the alignment of their work lives, as both of them have big screen projects coming out this year, he further added, "Yo, this shit is jokes though. We both got movies coming out the same year. I didn’t even realize that. Wow! Shout-outs to us — we’ve been working!"

Fans can watch A$AP Rocky acting opposite Denzel Washington in Spike Lee's Highest 2 Lowest on Apple TV+ after its limited theatrical release on August 22 from A24.

