Met Gala 2025 Creates History Hours Before the Main Event, Raises Record-Breaking 31 Million USD

The Met Gala 2025 is just hours away, and before the celebrities walk the red carpet, the organization has already raised 31 million USD to support the Metropolitan Museum of Art, according to the New York Times. Meanwhile, the guests will soon be hitting the iconic steps of the gala, dressed according to this year's theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

After the celebrities get clicked on the red carpet of the event, they will be witnessing the exhibition, stating how the black men redefined fashion in their own ways. This year, to match the theme of the gala, the co-chairs selected are A$AP Rocky, Colman Domingo, LeBron James, and Lewis Hamilton. The men will be accompanied by the editor-in-chief of Vogue, Anna Wintour.

Opening up about the theme, Wintour said in an interview that it was "particularly meaningful and emotional." She further stated that "the Black fashion community needs to be supported as much as possible."

Meanwhile, in the previous years, celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, and others have walked past the paparazzi, posing, which has left a lasting impact on the cultural factors and has helped raise funds for the museum.

Furthermore, in her conversation with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America, the editor of Vogue stated, "What I'm hoping that this exhibition will do is really put a light on the talent of all these arbiters of style."

She continued, "And look at their traditions and their history and their culture. But most importantly to me, in a way, is when I look at the show, I see freedom. I see liberation. I see hope. I see respect. And I see joy."

Moreover, while the theme is different from the past year, some of the rules remain intact. The guests will not be allowed to carry their cellphones to the venue, and they are not allowed to have food with onions, garlic, or any other smelly substance.

