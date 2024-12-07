Throwback: How Barry Keoghan Manifested His Role in The Banshees of Inisherin

Before Barry Keoghan became known as the Saltburn star, he was recognized for his role in The Banshees of Inisherin, and the story of how he landed this iconic project is as surreal as it gets. Keoghan reportedly manifested the Martin McDonagh directional.

Per the Los Angeles Times, the Irish heartthrob used the writer-director’s picture on his virtual vision board to attract an opportunity to collaborate with him, and boy, oh boy, did it work.

Per the outlet, Keoghan looked at McDonagh’s picture every day on his phone and manifested it. “I looked at it every day. I remember one of my friends was like, ‘Why do you have a picture of Sting on your phone?’ I was like, ‘That’s not Sting. That’s Martin McDonagh!’”

Keoghan’s manifestation materialized in 2020 when he got a call from his friend Colin Farrell, who told him McDonagh had written a new script and he had a part for Keoghan.

In his speech at the Ham Yard Hotel in London, Keoghan said he had not taken his friend’s call seriously, but he soon received an email from McDonagh, informing him he had work for him if he was interested. “I said yes right away — I didn’t even read the script,” Keoghan shared. “He is one of the best filmmakers out there, and he is Irish as well.”

The film, set on a fictional Irish island in 1923 at the end of the Irish Civil War, chronicles the life of two best friends, Padraic (Farrell) and Colm (Brendan Gleeson). The pair’s friendship, however, begins to dissolve in an escalating manner. Keoghan plays Dominic Kearney, a troubled, sometimes helpless young man in the film, who tries to be a supportive friend to Padraic.

Dominic deals with an abusive father and unrequited love for Padraic’s sister, Siobhan.

As the film released in 2022 after facing production delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Keoghan expressed he wants to keep working with filmmakers such as McDonagh, who challenge him, even when it's uncomfortable.

Of his character in the film, he shared, “Some [characters like Dominic] take you to places that are out of your comfort zone, and you may not like it.” However, after embodying the role he never expected for himself, The Killing of a Sacred Deer actor shared that he was glad to carry a piece of the character with him and leave a part of himself behind as well.

