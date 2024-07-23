Did Euphoria's Zendaya And Sam Levinson's Fallout Over The Idol Lead To Season 3 Delay? Here's What Report Says

The creator of Euphoria, Sam Levinson, and actress Zendaya are reportedly having a fallout over finding the right idea before commencing the work in season 3 of the show. According to reports from The Hollywood Reporter, the actress is allegedly frustrated with Levinson for spending time on The Idol before finishing the script for the upcoming season. The makers of the show confirmed last month that the series will return to screens with all of the core cast members reprising their roles in the new season.

Season 2 of Euphoria premiered in 2022 and revolved around a group of adults who deal with relationships, heartbreaks, and addictions. The main leads of the show include Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Barbie Ferreira, Alex Demie, Jacob Elordi, and Eric Dane, among others.

Media reports suggest a tiff between Zendaya and Sam Levinson

Reports by The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the Marvel actress is not looking at the same eye level as the creator of Euphoria, who is allegedly focused on The Idol before creating the script of the show.

The media reports also suggested that Zendaya called for a meeting with the HBO executives Casey Bloys and Francesca Orsi and demanded answers over why Levinson was allowed to work on other projects while Euphoria was already in the works. The actress has showcased her disappointment over the showrunner’s choices since March 2023, when the Challegers star was caught up in the drama that took place behind the scenes of the other show.

Months after the alleged tiff grew deeper between the lead stars of Euphoria and Levinson, the executives of HBO called for a reconciliation meeting between the duo. However, the reports suggested that Zendaya wants other executive producers onboard, apart from Ashley, Levinson’s wife.

What is Euphoria about?

The HBO show Euphoria digs deep into the lives of a group of students who are facing phases of life like love, hatred, heartbreaks, and addictions. According to the logline of the show, “A group of high school students struggle with drugs, love, social media and money as they come of age while trying to establish their identity.”

The first episode of the show premiered in 2019, and the second season was dropped on the streamer in 2022. The delay in releasing season 3 has many factors at play, such as the writers’ strike and the death of Angus Cloud.

While the fans are eagerly waiting for the new season of the show to be released soon, the reports claim that season 3 of the series will not make it to screens until late 2025.

