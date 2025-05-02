Did Kanye West Come Out as Gay? Rapper Bashes Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian and Kids in New Rant Sparking Debate

Kanye West has made yet another controversial statement in a new video released on Friday. The rapper went on another rant, criticizing Kim Kardashian and his children amid their ongoing custody battle.

While speaking about his ex-wife, the Gold Digger crooner made a shocking declaration, claiming to be gay — a statement that has sparked widespread debate on social media platforms. West’s remarks about his sexual identity came after he spoke about his relationship with one of his cousins, following a series of previous controversies.

Advertisement

In the latest clip, the rapper appeared in an all-black outfit, wearing a black mask. He was heard saying, “I ain't got no motherf****** legacy, n****. Why the f*** do you think I'm s****ing out?” He continued, “I'm gay. [inaudible] in charge of my legacy, and I'm gay. I'm in charge of my legacy.” However, users in the comment section argued that he actually said, “I’m Ye,” which may have been misheard.

Meanwhile, West continues to clash with Kardashian over their custody dispute. In previous comments, the rapper expressed regret over his relationship with the SKIMS owner , stating that he wished he had children with Paris Hilton instead.

During a controversial livestream on Twitch, the rapper said, “Kim was Paris Hilton’s assistant. I should’ve had babies with Paris Hilton instead of Kim Kardashian!”

The father of four further stated, “Could you imagine if I had kids with Paris Hilton? How many hotels would I have right now? Think about that. The Hilton. The Hilton s***.”

Advertisement

Moreover, in his recent statements about his custody battle with the mom of four, West shared that he would get his kids at any cost. The Grammy-winning artist said, “‘I'mma go get these kids, bro. I'm talking to the lawyers - it gets to the point where I don't lose my f***in' mind where I got to get used to not seeing my kids.” He added, “[DJ] Akademiks put that battery in my back, bro cause I was in the airport by myself … I'mma go get these kids, man!”

On the work front, Kanye West is headed to Japan to work on his new music.

ALSO READ: Why Kanye West Is Planning to Sue Dentist Amid Bianca Censori Divorce Rumors? Alleged Malpractice Claims Revealed