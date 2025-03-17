Kanye West Furiously Warns Kim Kardashian After Learning She Holds Sole Ownership of the North West Trademark: ‘Amend It Or..’

Kanye West has been furious over learning about her ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, holding the sole ownership of the North West trademark. Taking to his X account, the rapper shared multiple posts, expressing his frustration over the news.

In one of the posts by the rapper, he has mentioned that he is not looking forward to having anymore conversations with the SKIMS founder.

In the initial post, West’s team went on to mention, “Ye’s use of North’s name, likeness, and trademark in connection with this recording is not only a violation of the parties’ 2022 stipulated judgment, as the parties share joint custody, but also an infringement under state and federal laws. Kim does not believe that participation in this project is in North’s best interest and asked.”

In the followup post, the rapper went on to share that the mother of four broke their custodial deal and various other laws. He also said that Kim doesn’t want him to continue with the project as it is not good for North. Moreover, warning the entrepreneur over the violation of the deal, Ye West stated, “Amend it or I’m going to war. And neither of us will recover from the public fallout. You’re going to have to kill me.”

Meanwhile, the Kardashian had not responded to any of her ex-husband’s tweets, and as for the latest updates, the posts have been deleted.

As for the posts, the tweets had been released on the rapper’s social media platform following West’s new track about his daughter, North. The song also features Diddy Combs.

As for the announcement of the special track, West wrote in his caption, “Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine, a new song by Puff Daddy feat. His son King Combs, my daughter North West and new Yeezy artist from Chicago, Jasmine Williams.”

A TMZ report also stated that Kim allegedly tried to stop the song from releasing.