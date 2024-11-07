Did Olivia Rodrigo’s Grandfather Predict Her Rise to Stardom? Here's Everything To Know

Olivia Rodrigo recently revealed a unique family story during an ASMR interview with W Magazine, where she discussed her belief in astrology. The singer shared that her grandfather, who was also passionate about astrology, predicted her future in the spotlight based on her birth chart when she was just a newborn.

Rodrigo, now 21, recounted how her late grandfather told her parents that she would be both deeply emotional and destined to be a performer. This family story has become one Rodrigo proudly shares with skeptics of astrology. “I’m a big believer in astrology,” Rodrigo admitted, crediting her grandfather’s early reading as a source of inspiration.

During the interview, Rodrigo—who is a Pisces Sun—also read a horoscope for her zodiac sign, acknowledging a period of “extremes” for Pisces placements. Taking her reading to heart, Rodrigo expressed her intention to bring a balanced and constructive perspective to her work. Embracing her Piscean traits, Rodrigo adopted the playful moniker “spicy Pisces” while chopping chilis as part of the ASMR session and noted her love for water, an element closely associated with her sign.

Astrologer Lisa Stardust has described Pisces as deeply creative and emotional, qualities Rodrigo brings to life in her music. Her expressive songwriting, filled with themes of love and heartbreak, has allowed her to connect with fans on an intimate level. Fellow astrologer Alberto Toribio has highlighted the importance of emotional resilience for Pisces, advising those with the sign to channel their emotions thoughtfully.

Advertisement

Through her connection to her late grandfather and her alignment with Piscean qualities, Olivia Rodrigo has embraced the creative and sensitive spirit that her birth chart suggested. Fans can continue to expect that Rodrigo’s “spicy Pisces” energy will shine brightly as she forges her path in music and beyond.

ALSO READ: 'Pretty Terrifying’: Olivia Rodrigo Opens Up About The Moment When She Fell Through A Hole While Performing Onstage