Barbie rakes in USD 626 million at domestic box office, dethrones The Avengers to become 11th highest-grossing movie of all time

Barbie's massive success is no secret to anybody but almost two months since its release, the film still shows no signs of slowing down. The fantasy adventure movie directed by Greta Gerwig has broken yet another record and added to its list of multiple achievements and milestones. Barbie has beaten the 2012 blockbuster The Avengers with its domestic box office collection. Here's what we know about Barbie dethroning yet another blockbuster.

Barbie dethrones The Avengers, becomes 11th highest-grossing movie

Barbie has earned $626 million at the domestic box office and surpassed Marvel's superhero film The Avengers which was comfortable sitting with $623 million. The Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer film has now become the 11th highest-grossing release in history with this achievement. For the unversed, Barbie is not only the highest-grossing domestic release of the year but is also the biggest worldwide release of 2023 with a $1.4 billion collection.

It surpassed The Super Mario Bros. Movie which had earned $1.35 billion at the global box office. At the moment, it is the 14th-biggest global release of all time, behind Frozen II with $1.453 billion, and Top Gun: Maverick with $1.495 billion. On the domestic front, it needs to dethrone the 2015 film Jurassic World which sits at $653 million to make it to the top ten. Titanic is at number nine with $674 million and Avengers: Infinity War is at number eight.

Its domestic collection is $678 million. The number seven spot is taken by Avatar: The Way of Water with $684 million. Barbie has broken countless records on its way to becoming an all-time blockbuster. It was the biggest debut of the year with $162 million and was the number-one movie for four weekends consecutively. It also made history by becoming the biggest opening weekend and the highest-grossing movie for a female-directed film.

More about Barbie

Apart from Robbie and Gosling who play Barbie and Ken, the film also stars America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Issa Rae, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, and Simu Liu. As per a previous report, Robbie is expected to earn more than $50 million in salary and box office bonuses. Not only did she star as Barbie, but she was also the executive producer of the massively successful film. The original soundtrack of Barbie has also been streamed in millions and the film is being considered a very strong contender for multiple Oscar and Emmy nominations.

