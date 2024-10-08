Who Is Arun Subramanian? All About The New Judge Presiding Over Sean Diddy Combs' Case

In the new turn of events in the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs case, a new judge has taken over, and his name Arun Subramanian. This allows the accused to apply for bail once again after two failed attempts, which were denied by the previous judges on the case, per Business Insider.

Diddy's case has grabbed headlines once again for this major change. The new judge, whose full name is Arun Srinivas Subramanian, has a rich professional background through which he created a history. He was born to immigrant parents from India in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as per Wikipedia.

He pursued this field by enrolling in Case Western Reserve University and graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 2001. In 2004, he earned a Juris Doctor from Columbia University.

The Pittsburgh native started his professional journey as a law clerk to Judge Dennis Jacobs of the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. He has also served as a law clerk for Judge Gerard E. Lynch of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Subramanian then went off to work as a law clerk for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg of the Supreme Court of the United States as well. He expanded his career trajectory by becoming a partner in a prestigious law firm named, Susman Godfrey LLC in New York City, looking after the commercial and bankruptcy law from 2007 to 2023, per the website.

Senator Chuck Schumer recommended his name to President Joe Biden, who then nominated him to serve as United States District Judge of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

But then his nomination was returned to President Biden, under Rule XXXI, of the United States Senate’s Paragraph 6 in 2023, per the outlet. Luckily, for him, he was once again nominated, which eventually resulted in him taking up the aforementioned position after his nomination was confirmed by a 59-37 vote, per the website.

He created history by becoming the first judge of Indian descent to serve on the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Apart from this, he will also serve as a judge for the case against Ticketmaster and its parent company, Live Nation Entertainment for their alleged monopoly abuse, filed by the US Department of Justice, according to Wired.

