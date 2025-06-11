Diddy’s Ex-Girlfriend Reveals Why He Called Her ‘Crack Pipe’, Describes Drug Use During Trial

Trigger Warning: This article contains descriptions of alleged sexual abuse, drug use, emotional manipulation, and coercion that some readers may find distressing.

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ongoing trial took a dramatic turn on Tuesday, June 10, as one of his former girlfriends, testifying under the pseudonym “Jane,” shared disturbing details about their time together. Her account included descriptions of Combs’ alleged drug use, emotional manipulation, and a voice note where he referred to her as a “crack pipe.”

Jane, who was in a relationship with Combs until his arrest last year, described growing concerned for his health and behavior. She told the jury she suggested he go to rehab after noticing signs of jaundice, gray gums, and trembling hands—symptoms she attributed to substance abuse.

“He said, ‘What the hell, you think I need rehab?’” Jane recalled. In one voice message played in court, Combs allegedly said, “You are the crack pipe. That’s my new name for you: crack pipe. Call you CP.”

Under cross-examination, Jane also reiterated earlier claims that Combs had made her transport drugs across state lines, allegedly with help from his former chief of staff. She further alleged that Combs would give her ecstasy before so-called “Hotel Nights,” where she says she was coerced into prolonged sex sessions with other men.

Although Combs has not been charged with drug-related offenses, these testimonies form a critical part of the broader case against him, which includes charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty.

Jane’s testimony echoes similar allegations made by Cassie Ventura, Combs’ other former girlfriend, and the prosecution’s star witness. As the trial continues, the court is hearing increasingly graphic and disturbing accounts of the music mogul’s alleged actions.

With Jane’s time on the stand exposing more about his personal life and substance use, the prosecution continues to build its case in what is shaping up to be one of the year’s most closely watched celebrity trials.

