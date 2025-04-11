Doctor Who Season 2 on OTT: Release Date, Cast, When and Where to Watch, and What to Expect

Doctor Who Season 2 officially premieres on Saturday, April 12, 2025. In the U.S., it will be available on Disney+ starting at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET. In the U.K., the episode will release on BBC and BBC iPlayer. Unlike the previous season, which aired on Friday evenings in the U.S., this season makes the switch to early Saturday morning releases. New episodes will air weekly on the same day.

This season continues the story of the Fifteenth Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa. The season opener, titled The Robot Revolution, is written by showrunner Russell T Davies.

Although this is being called Season 2 under the new Disney+ branding, longtime fans may refer to it as Season 15. The renumbering began with the start of Gatwa’s era and the show’s partnership with Disney+ in 2023.

Varada Sethu joins the cast as Belinda Chandra, a nurse who becomes the Doctor’s new companion. In The Robot Revolution, Belinda is kidnapped by robots and taken to a strange alien planet named after her, Miss Belinda Chandra. There, she is chosen to become the planet’s ruler.

Despite being rescued by the Doctor, a new mystery unfolds: he is unable to take Belinda back to her proper time and place on Earth. The show’s synopsis states, “The Doctor meets Belinda Chandra and begins an epic quest to get her back to Earth. But a mysterious force is stopping their return and the time-traveling TARDIS team must face great dangers, bigger enemies and wider terrors than ever before.”

Doctor Who Season 2 follows the events of the 2024 Christmas special, Joy to the World, which introduced key changes for the Doctor. It also picks up after Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) decides to stay on Earth after finding her birth mother.

The Doctor, who has been traveling alone since, meets Belinda during this new chapter. Millie Gibson returns as Ruby Sunday in a new role. She is now working for UNIT, adding another familiar face to the mix.

