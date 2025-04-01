Kourtney Kardashian’s Son Reign Reacts to Rumors Suggesting Justin Bieber Is His Father, NOT Scott Disick: ‘Don’t Know How…’

Kourtney Kardashian’s 10-year-old son, Reign Disick, recently addressed wild rumors circulating online that claim Justin Bieber is his biological father instead of Scott Disick. The young reality star was caught off guard by the speculation but wasted no time shutting it down.

During an Instagram Live session hosted by his stepsister Alabama Barker’s boyfriend, Scooter Jackson, Reign responded to a comment that suggested Bieber could be his father. “No, he’s not,” Reign firmly stated. “Bro, I swear, Justin Bieber is not my dad. Scotty … Scotty … Scotty is my dad.”

Reign, who was born in 2014, also pointed out the timeline inconsistency in the theory. “I don’t know how old my mom was, but I think Justin Bieber was 16 when I got born. I don’t think my mom would do that.”

Kourtney, 45, shares Reign and his older siblings, Mason, 15, and Penelope, 12, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. The former couple dated on and off for nearly a decade before splitting for good in July 2015.

Despite Reign’s denial, the rumor has roots in Kardashian’s brief association with Bieber. After her split from Disick, she was linked to the pop star in late 2015. At the time, insiders claimed Bieber had been “showing her a good time” and that the two were in frequent contact. However, Bieber later downplayed the speculation, stating in a 2016 interview that there was nothing serious between them.

The Grammy-winning artist has had ties to the Kardashian-Jenner family since 2010, when he first worked with Kim Kardashian on a magazine shoot. He also maintained close friendships with Kendall and Kylie Jenner before eventually marrying Hailey Bieber in 2018.

While Kourtney and Bieber’s rumored fling remains a topic of discussion, Reign has made it clear where he stands—Scott Disick is his father, end of story. Meanwhile, Kourtney has moved on with her now-husband, Travis Barker, with whom she shares a son, Rocky, born in 2023. Recently, Sweeney was also spotted at Davino’s sister’s wedding, fueling even more speculation about their current relationship status.

