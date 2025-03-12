Khloé Kardashian Calls ‘Half-Sister’ Label ‘Insulting’; Refers to Kendall and Kylie As ‘Real Sisters’

Khloé Kardashian shuts down the 'half-sister' title for Kendall and Kylie Jenner. The Kardashians star is having none of it — she made it clear on the latest episode of her podcast Khloé in Wonder Land.

To Khloé, Kendall and Kylie are just her real sisters, and she finds it offensive that others would refer to them differently. On her most recent podcast episode, the reality television star spoke with her mother, Kris Jenner, about reminiscing about their family.

Throughout the conversation, Khloé affirmed her disdain for the word "half-sister," insisting it belittles the connection she has with the two. She said, "I absolutely despise when people call Kendall and Kylie our half-sisters. Because I'm like no, those are my real sisters."

She stressed, "I was born and raised with them, spent every minute with them and so I really find that insulting when people say that about us."

Kris, who is 69, supported her, noting that she never used the word either. To her, Kendall, 29, and Kylie, 27, whom she shares with former partner Caitlyn Jenner, have always been as much a part of the Kardashian clan as the rest of her other children.

Khloé continued to describe how easily Kendall and Kylie immediately integrated into the family dynamic. Even in the aftermath of the death of her father, Robert Kardashian Sr. in 2003, she never considered Kylie and Kendall anything less than full siblings.

She said, "I just hate when they label that ... I really, really hate that. And I don't hate a lot of things," adding, "I don't remember there ever being, with any of us...I don't remember — ever — there needing to be even a discussion. Even with my Dad... We've always had this really strong family dynamic."

Kris looked back on her Kendall and Kylie pregnancies and how the older Kardashian children were a part of everything, from doctor's appointments to planning the nursery. She said, "The minute we came home from the hospital with number 5, I think you were in love with your sister—and so was everybody else. There was never a thought of, 'She doesn't belong to me. She's not mine.' This is my sister. And everybody was so protective and loving."

She also commended Khloé's caretaking role. As Kris recounts, Khloé was very protective and affectionate towards Kendall and Kylie Jenner from the beginning, strengthening their family's bond even further. Meanwhile, Kylie has also deemed the Good American founder as her "second mom" in The Kardashians season 6 during the confessional segment.

Khloé Kardashian's podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land, has new episodes every Wednesday on X.