Does Virginia Giuffre Have Children? Learn More About Family of Woman Who Accused Prince Andrew

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of suicide, death and sexual abuse.

People around the world were shocked when Virginia Giuffre, who had publicly accused Prince Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell of sexual abuse, passed away by suicide, as per the reports.

Many questions may have arisen in people’s minds, one of which may be–who is Virginia survived by– especially since her passing comes a month after her claims that her kids were “poised with lies.”

Virginia had reportedly tied the knot to estranged husband Robert Giufree in 2002. As per The Hollywood Life, the pair went their separate ways in early 2025. As of now, the cause to why they spit is not clear.

Previously, Virginia had actively shared pictures of herself and her estranged husband on Instagram. Back in December 2023, she shared an anniversary celebration post, mentioning that they had completed 21 years of being together. She also mentioned that Robert rescued her from “Epstein & Maxwell’s clutches.”

As per the publication’s article, Virginia and Robert shared three children together. The family hadn't reportedly revealed the identities of their kids. But almost one month before she passed, Virginia shared a carousel post that featured them.

The post’s caption raised eyebrows as Virginia wrote, “My beautiful babies have no clue how much I love them and they’re being poisoned with lies. I miss them so very much. I have been through hell & back in my 41 years but this is incredibly hurting me worse than anything else.” She also added, “Hurt me, abuse me but don’t take my babies. My heart is shattered and every day that passes my sadness only deepens.”

Her family shared the news of her death in a statement to NBC News: “It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away last night at her farm in Western Australia,” They continued, “She lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking.”

They also reportedly called her as a “a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking” and that she was “the light that lifted so many survivors,” adding, “In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight."

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, or depression or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

