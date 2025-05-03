Dolly Parton Reflects on Life After Husband Carl Dean’s Death: ‘It’s a Big Adjustment’

Dolly Parton opened up about how she's coping after the death of her longtime husband, Carl Dean, in a candid interview. The businessman passed away in March this year.

During an on-camera interview with Today, the country superstar got emotional as she shared how life has been after Dean's demise. "But we were together 60 years," Parton said, adding that she has loved him since she was 18 years old. Parton also revealed that life has become a big adjustment, and she is just trying to change patterns and habits.

"I’ll do fine, and I’m very involved in my work, and that’s been the best thing that could happen to me. But I’ll always miss him, of course, and always love him," she said, adding that Dean was a great partner.

Parton and Dean tied the knot in Georgia in 1966. They met the day the singer moved to Nashville to pursue her career in the country music scene. They renewed their vows during a 2016 ceremony. On May 30, they would've celebrated their 59th anniversary.

Parton announced Dean's death in an official statement shared on social media. She asked for privacy during the tough time and thanked her family, friends, and fans for their support.

Parton rose to fame with her massive hits like Jolene, 9 to 5, and I Will Always Love You. Despite Parton's superstardom, Carl remained intensely private and rarely appeared in public.

Last month, Parton announced that she will publish Star of the Show: My Life on Stage this fall via Ten Speed Press. Written with Tom Roland, the new book will wrap up the singer’s autobiographical trilogy, which includes Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics, and Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones. The Grammy winner will look back on some of her most iconic performances in the book.

