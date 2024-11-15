Dominic West Says He Enjoyed Experience of People Bowing to Him While Playing Prince Charles in The Crown: 'If You Have That In Your Life'

Dominic West couldn’t get enough of people bowing to him when he played Prince Charles III in the final two seasons of Netflix’s The Crown. The actor sat down to discuss his critically acclaimed role with People in September, and the outlet published the interview on Thursday, November 14. The candid conversation gave fans of the historical drama some insight into how one of the main characters on the show perceives the British royal family, the subject of the six-season show.

West’s comments were all in good faith, though!

Beginning with the experience of portraying such an influential figure on the big screen, West told the outlet that the best part about playing Prince Charles, the future king of Britain, was the excessive bowing thrown his way. “It’s amazing when everyone who came into the room would have to bow to me. And I think if you have that in your life, like Charles does, it must make you feel very different,” he quipped. Jesting, West also shared that he tried to get his children to bow to him when he came home from work, but they were too smart to oblige.

The outlet asked West to share his favorite Crown memory now that the show was over, and he wasn’t hesitant to name the scene when he marries Olivia Williams, who plays Camilla on the show. The reason being, the show spared no budget in filming the scene, trying to encapsulate the extravagance of a royal wedding.

“We had a full choir, a full orchestra, and I think about 40 cherry trees and then 400 extras all bowing to us as we walked down the aisle. That was pretty special,” West said. “I thought, ‘Wow, this is an expensive show.’”

People asked West what royal perks, besides the bowing, he would fantasize about, and again, he did not disappoint with his answer. West listed the astonishingly beautiful royal houses, the late queen’s jewelry collection, and Charles’s Aston Martin DB5 on his list of perks he’d enjoy if he were a member of the royal family.

Elsewhere during the interview, the actor also gushed about his stint as detective Jimmy McNulty on The Wire, joking that he gets asked to recite his catchphrase “What the f*** did I do?” from the show a lot during fan encounters.

