‘Duchess Difficult’: Royal Staff Members Have Found Difficulty In Getting To Work For Meghan Markle, Claim Royal Experts

Meghan Markle has also had difficult relationships in the British Royal Family. Not only were there tension-filled scenes with Markle and the royal members, but also the staff members were not happy with the actress’ presence around.

Meanwhile, the royal experts have shared their insights into the Duchess’ relations with the staff members, who named Markle “Duchess Difficult.” Moreover, the sources close to the royal family revealed that Markle was capable enough to make a “grown man cry.”

According to multiple media reports, Markle was known to belittle her staff members and ignore their advice, which could have been beneficial for her in the future. One of the staff members who have been linked to the palace and the royal family for ages revealed that according to him, Markle acted like a "dictator in high heels.”

Josh Kettle, the former aide of the Sussexes, revealed to the media outlets, “Everyone’s terrified of Meghan. She belittles people, ignores advice, and both she and Harry frequently change their minds, leading to poor decision-making.”

Another palace insider stated to the news portals, "She would march around like a dictator in high heels, shouting orders and leaving people feeling intimidated. I've seen her reduce grown men to tears.'” On the other hand, the sources praised Prince Harry, calling him charming and an “enabler.” As per the details let out by a source, the Duke of Sussex is a “very, very charming person—no airs at all.” They further elaborated Prince Harry as “very much an enabler.”

In 2018, Prince Harry married Meghan Markle, and the actress had been a part of the royal family. However, the staff members back then also accused Markle of throwing tantrums and orders around. However, the Duchess had refuted the allegations, claiming it was a “calculated smear campaign.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took an exit from the royal family in 2020, and soon after the actress gave an explosive interview to Oprah Winfrey about the alleged racism carried out behing the closed doors of the palace.

The Duke and Duchess have been living in Calfornia since 2023 and have not been on good terms with the members of the British royal family since then.

