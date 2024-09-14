Meghan Markle Reveals Her Safe Space After Speaking Up About Online Trolling; Find Out

Meghan Markle has found comfort in books while confronting the topic of online trolling at various conferences. In recent times, the Duchess of Sussex visited two of the newly opened bookstores while also donning a brand new diamond necklace.

During the Suits actress’ public outings with her husband, Prince Harry, Markle had opened up about being a victim of online abuse, so much so that the couple has been working towards helping the people through their Archwell Foundation.

Not only are Prince Harry and Markle into the hobby of reading books, but they are also trying for their kids to indulge in the reading as well. In one of the previous interviews, the couple revealed their favorite children’s books that their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, have been interested in.

During her appearance at the bookstore alongside Oprah Winfrey, Markle spoke about how the hobby of reading from an early age has helped her in the literary areas of her life.

She also stated that the first thing she finds in a store in the children’s section is "Because, my gosh, does it begin young?” While addressing the crowd, she also claimed that “to feel seen and to know that you’re not alone, and that your story is reflected in someone else’s.”

During her recent trip to Colombia, where she was accompanied by the Duke of Sussex, Markle shared her thoughts on how society can protect their kids from online abuse.

She said, “We should model how we want our kids to be raised and the world in which we raise them. It doesn’t matter where you live. It doesn’t matter who you are.” The Duchess further added, “Either you personally or someone you know is a victim of what’s happening online. And that’s something we can actively work on every day to remedy.”

Harry, who also attended the seminar to address the audience, opened up about his Archwell Foundation. He said, “With the Archewell Foundation, me and my wife believe that information integrity is a fundamental right.”

Ever since the former royals took an exit from Buckingham Palace, they have been trolled online for their decision. The Sussexes left the British royal family in 2020.

