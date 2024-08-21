Duchess Of Salsa: Meghan Markle's Classmate Shares Throwback Photo Of Her On Dance Floor; See HERE

Meghan Markle's latest salsa dancing antics in Colombia sent the internet into a frenzy, not just because of the impressive moves, but also thanks to a throwback pic shared by one of her college mates.

The graceful Duchess of Sussex both on and off the dance floor has left the fans spellbound with her salsa moves during her latest visit to South America. But there's a college picture of her that's getting attention and putting an endearing layer to her dancing story.

On August 17, Iris Amador, reportedly a former classmate of Meghan's at Northwestern University, shared on social media a throwback photo of the Duchess. The photo is from the duo's college days, and it shows Meghan in a black turtleneck and jeans while attending a salsa class.

Meghan graduated from Northwestern in 2003. She was a double major in theater and international studies. From the photo, she is seen in her college days, before turning into a global icon, as she is presumed to be. It is proven from the photo that she was a passionate lover of dance from a tender age.

The outfit is notable as it is reportedly similar to what she had worn in a 2021 holiday card photo with Prince Harry and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle Rumored To Be Working on Memoir Addressing Royal Life After Prince Harry’s Spare

ALSO READ: ‘We Are So Proud’: Meghan Markle Shares How Daughter Princess Lilibet Has ‘Found Her Voice’

In her Instagram post, Amador, who graduated from Northwestern in 2002, fondly recalled their salsa lessons together. “Salsa lessons with the then future-to-be #DuchessOfSussex, in college,” she wrote, accompanied by the photo. The caption in Spanish, translated into English, read: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Colombia, including #Cali, the world capital of salsa - music and dance that Meghan Markle likes, with whom we shared salsa classes at university.” The nostalgia in her words reflects a deep appreciation for the years they shared and the skills Meghan has carried into her public life.

Advertisement

This throwback photo Amador posted gives a very sweet look into Meghan's salsa days but also shows that her passions and talents have been unwavering back then. From college salsa classes to the elegant dance moves in Colombia, the journey of Meghan Markle has been very interesting and full of inspiration.

ALSO READ: ‘It Motivated Me’: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix Show Left Columbia VP ‘Moved,’ Led to Their Visit