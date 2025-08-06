Ed Sheeran Takes Jab at ‘Professional Singers’ For Lip-Syncing Their Live Performances: ‘They Don’t Admit it Though’

Ed Sheeran is spilling the secrets of his fellow professional singers. The musician, who is currently in the midst of his Mathetics tour, shared that many of the musicians lip-sync during their live performances, but they fail to admit it publicly.

During his recent appearance on the Beta Squad YouTube video, Sheeran was given the task of guessing the voices of the pop icons in the music industry.

One of the contestants in the video went on to share with the Sapphire crooner that she would lip-sync in concerts if her voice wasn’t the most suitable. In response, the musician said, “I don’t know if a professional singer would admit to miming.”

Ed Sheeran on his fellow musician lip-syncing during live performances

Following Ed Sheeran’s response, another one of the contestants went on to ask the musician, “I thought a lot of professional artists do that though?” In response, the Shape of You singer confessed, “They don’t admit to it though.”

Moreover, the singer was also asked if he had ever used the lip-syncing trick on stage. To this, Sheeran quipped that he “can’t get away with it because it’s me with a loop pedal and a guitar.” The Grammy-winning star added, “But I would never cancel a show for my voice. I’d always push through, even if it was, like, slightly raspy.”

The musician continued to explain, “I feel like if you are a professional singer, even if you do mime—because there are professional singers that mime, but they would never admit that they mime.”

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran is on his European leg of the ongoing tour, which began in 2022. As for his upcoming concert, the Thinking Out Loud crooner will perform at Middenvijver Park in Antwerp, Belgium, on August 7.

On the work front, Ed Sheeran is set to release his 8th album, Play. The tracks will be out on September 12.

