Election Process for Pope Francis' Successor Begins With Papal Conclave; 5 Things You Need To Know

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Papal Conclave has begun in the Vatican. 133 cardinals have been locked in the Sistine Chapel to elect the next leader of the Roman Catholic Church in the most secretive democratic process in the world. During the process, the cardinals will be lodged at the Vatican’s St Martha’s House.

Both the chapel and the lodge have been swept for electronic bugs, and jamming devices have been installed to keep the process secret and conversations under wraps. Special coatings have been placed on windows to stop laser scanners from picking up any audio.

The windows of the five-story guesthouse have been blacked out. To avoid any messages being passed via food, the menu for the cardinals has been restricted, and dishes like pies or chicken are banned.

Here are 5 things you must know as the papal conclave begins in the Vatican!

How long will the papal conclave last?

The papal conclave will not end until a pope is chosen. While the last two papal conclaves just lasted two days, the 1268 papal conclave went on for nearly 3 years. There is no set time limit for the conclave, and the cardinals will continue to vote until a two-thirds-plus-one majority is achieved.

Fun Fact: In 1503, the papal conclave only lasted for 10 hours, making it the shortest conclave to date. Pope Pius III was elected the new pontiff during the process.

Who can be the next pope?

Technically, any baptised Catholic man can be appointed a pope, however, it is extremely unlikely that the next pontiff will not be one of the cardinals.

Who are the current frontrunners for the next pontiff?

Current frontrunners for Pope Francis' successor include Pietro Parolin, Luis Antonio Tagle, and Peter Turkson.

How will the new pope be announced?

If white smoke is released from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel, it will signify that a new pope has been named and the majority has been reached. Black smoke, however, will signify that the majority has not been reached and the process is ongoing.

Which rules do cardinals have to follow during the conclave?

The cardinals have to swear an oath of secrecy, along with all staff, such as cooks, housekeepers, and doctors. They cannot use their phones or the internet. They cannot read newspapers, listen to the radio, or watch television during this time. Anyone who leaks conclave details is automatically excommunicated from the church forever.

Pope Francis passed away in the Vatican City on April 21. He was 88.

