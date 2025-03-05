Emilia Pérez Star Karla Sofía Gascón Reveals She Accidentally Got 'High' on Oscars Night; Know What Happened

Karla Sofía Gascón, who has been in the limelight throughout the award season, caught the audience's attention once again. The actress made her first public appearance at the Academy Awards after skipping the red carpet.

Following her presence and jokes with Conan O’Brien, Gascón took to her Instagram account and revealed that she had been extremely high during the ceremony.

On her Instagram story, the actress shared that she had received a gift bag from the Oscars for being nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category. She went on to have a bag of chips and a lemon-flavored soda from the hamper.

Suddenly, Gascón started to feel dizzy. When she checked the ingredients of the soda, she discovered that it contained MG-THC. The actress laughed about the incident and concluded her post lightheartedly.

Advertisement

Additionally, Gascón, who was the first transgender actress to be nominated in the category, thanked the Oscars in a separate social media post.

She shared a picture of herself in a black polka dot dress and wrote, “Thanks to the members of the Academy for the Best Actress nomination and for the invitation to the ceremony.”

She further added, “I enjoyed it very much; it was entertaining and fun, especially the fabulous host, Jimmy Kimmel—he is fantastic and looks more like the great Conan O’Brien every day.”

She went on to say that she “loved hugging so many friends and colleagues on this return.”

Advertisement

Gascón had previously come under scrutiny for making insensitive comments about certain communities following her award nomination. Meanwhile, Zoe Saldaña also received a nomination for her role in Emilia Pérez and went on to take home the gold.

Emilia Pérez is available to stream on Netflix.