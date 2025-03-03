Oscars 2025: Conan O’Brien Takes a Subtle Jab at Donald Trump with Anora Joke: 'Somebody Finally Stand Up To...'
Conan O’Brien kept his Oscars monologue light, but later in the night, he made a sharp joke about Anora’s big wins. His remark drew loud cheers, subtly referencing recent political events.
Conan O’Brien kept politics out of his opening monologue at the Oscars, but as the night progressed, he slipped in a joke aimed at Donald Trump.
While celebrating the success of Anora, which won multiple awards, O’Brien quipped, “Anora is having a good night. Two wins already. I guess Americans are excited to see somebody finally stand up to a powerful Russian.” The line received loud cheers at the Dolby Theatre as per Deadline.
The remark came shortly after Trump’s controversial Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. During the meeting, Trump reportedly criticized Zelensky and shared frustration over how Russian President Vladimir Putin has been treated.
Anora tells the story of a sex worker who falls in love with a client, the son of a Russian oligarch. The film follows the family’s extreme attempts to annul the marriage.
While the movie itself is not overtly political, its themes of power and resistance may have resonated with audiences, making O’Brien’s joke particularly timely.
The film has been a standout at the Oscars, earning multiple wins, which likely made it an easy reference point for O’Brien’s humor. His comment suggested that viewers appreciated seeing a character challenge Russian influence, especially given recent political events.
Unlike last year’s host, Jimmy Kimmel, O’Brien is not known for political humor. Kimmel had directly addressed Trump during the 2023 Oscars, leading to a public back-and-forth. During that ceremony, Trump criticized Kimmel, prompting the comedian to fire back with, “Isn’t it past your jail time?”
While O’Brien’s joke was a subtle nod to current political tensions, other moments at the Oscars were more explicit. Actress Daryl Hannah showed support for Ukraine while presenting an award.
Additionally, the team behind No Other Land, which won Best Documentary Feature, criticized U.S. foreign policy regarding Israel and Palestine during their speech.
