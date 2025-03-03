Oscars 2025: Will Zoe Saldaña Take a Break From Acting After Winning Best Supporting Actress for Emilia Pérez? Actress Says THIS

After a whirlwind awards season, Emilia Pérez star Zoe Saldaña is ready to step away from the spotlight—at least for a little while. The 46-year-old actress, who won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, revealed on the 2025 Academy Awards red carpet that she plans to take a break from acting to focus on her family.

Speaking with E! at the star-studded event, Saldaña was asked what she’d love to do next. Her answer wasn’t another blockbuster role but rather a return to mom duties. “I would like to take my kids to school every day and pick them up,” she shared, emphasizing how much she’s missed her three sons—identical twins Cy and Bowie, 10, and Zen, 7—throughout the demanding awards circuit.

Saldaña, who has been married to artist Marco Perego-Saldaña for 11 years, expressed deep gratitude for the support she’s received from her family. “They are so resilient, and they have been backing me up along with my husband this entire campaign,” she said, adding that she misses her children “like air and water.” Now, with the Oscars behind her, she’s eager to embrace daily life with them again.

Despite her plans for a break, Saldaña was the picture of Hollywood glamour at the Dolby Theatre. She dazzled in a custom Saint Laurent gown featuring a sparkling mesh top and a flowing burgundy skirt, accessorized with black sheer gloves, a statement choker, and diamond earrings. Walking the carpet alongside her husband, she capped off a successful award season that saw her win a Golden Globe, SAG Award, BAFTA, and Critics’ Choice Award before finally taking home the Oscar.

Advertisement

While Saldaña’s career continues to soar, it seems her next role will be a more personal one—devoted mother. Whether her acting hiatus lasts a few months or longer, fans will surely be waiting for her triumphant return to the big screen.