Emily In Paris Gives A Special Shout Out To Kate Middleton; Here's How

Emily in Paris is one of the popular series on Netflix that has gained an audience from across the globe. Season 4 of the show was dropped on August 15, and the fans have been hooked to the screens.

In one of the episodes in the series, Ashley Park, who plays the character of Mindy, was seen donning a soft pink dress, which resembled Kate Middleton’s green dress from when Middleton attended the tennis match at Wimbledon in 2023. Apart from the color, the styling and material of the outfit seemed quite similar.

Not only did the outfits match, but the scene also has Lily Collins describing Park’s character as “a little more Kate Middleton than you normally go.” The pastel-colored coat dress and the detailing of buttons on Mindy’s outfit have been signature styles of the Princess of Wales, especially on the court.

Meanwhile, after the episode streamed on Netflix, the streaming platform confirmed that Park’s outfit, too, was made out of Balmian, similar to that of Princess Kate.

ALSO READ: When Emily in Paris' Ashley Park set stage on fire with electrifying cover of BTS’ Dynamite as Mindy Chen in season 2

Speaking on the topic of fashion and styling in the Netflix series, the designer, Marylin Fitoussi, shared her opinions, stating that she understands how big an element of fashion is in the show. Fitoussi revealed to Fashionista magazine, “I try to understand why this series was so successful.”

She further added, “What does it mean for our society and for the young audience who’s copying the look and who throws parties where everybody’s dressed like Emily in Paris? I think it’s because it was a manifesto of freedom, saying to people, ‘Be confident if you like to mix everything with everything.”

Advertisement

Moreover, she said, “Allow yourself to think out of the box and be different and have your own vision—and a little bit of bad taste.’ It’s like spice in the cooking. It’s healthy; it’s hearty; it’s good.”

As for the series, Emily in Paris’ new season has intensified the drama in Emily Cooper’s life as she tries to choose between Gabriel and Alfie. The first part of the season has been dropped on Netflix, and the second bunch of episodes will stream on September 12.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Lily Collins Opens Up About Her Emily In Paris Journey; Says 'I Have Learnt So Much'