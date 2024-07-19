Emmy Awards 2024: Lily Gladstone and Kali Reis Pave the Way As They Become First Indigenous Women to Bag Nominations

Lily Gladstone and Kali Reis have a reason to celebrate, as both have obtained their first Primetime Emmy nominations. Their nominations in the supporting actress category for limited series roles in Hulu’s Under the Bridge and HBO/Max’s True Detective: Night Country constitute an innovation. These nominations are groundbreaking, as it is the first time Indigenous women have been acknowledged for acting at the Emmys. They are only the second and third Indigenous actors in the history of the awards, which are now 76 years old.

The only other Native American to be nominated in any acting category was August Schellenberg for his role as Sitting Bull in the HBO movie Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee in 2007.

Joining Lily Gladstone and Kali Reis as nominees are Dakota Fanning for Ripley, Jessica Gunning for Baby Reindeer, Aja Naomi King for Lessons in Chemistry, Diane Lane for Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, and Nava Mau for Baby Reindeer.

In Under the Bridge, Gladstone portrays Cam Bentland, a police officer trying to solve the murder case of a young girl, Reena Virk, who was 14 years old. Earlier this year, Gladstone became the first Native American actress to be nominated for Best Actress for her role as Mollie Burkhart in Martin Scorsese’s crime drama Killers of the Flower Moon. She joins the ranks of Indigenous women nominated for Oscars, including Yalitza Aparicio for Roma (2018) and Keisha Castle-Hughes for Whale Rider (2004).

Kali Reis makes TV debut as detective in 'True Detective: Night Country' amid Emmy success

In the fourth season of True Detective: Night Country, Kali Reis portrays Evangeline Navarro, a half-Dominican state trooper investigating the mysterious disappearance of scientists in a fictional town called Ennis, Alaska. Reis, a former world boxing champion in two weight classes, made her acting debut in the 2021 thriller Catch the Fair One. Night Country marks her first television performance.

Alongside Reis, Night Country collected 19 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Limited Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor for John Hawkes, and Outstanding Actress for Jodie Foster. In contrast, Lily Gladstone is the lone nominee for Under the Bridge, which secured a nomination for Theo James under the movie title.

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai and Taika Waititi make Emmy history for indigenous representation

Apart from the historical nominations for Indigenous women, there is much-deserved recognition for D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai from FX’s Reservation Dogs, who becomes the first Indigenous actor to be nominated in the lead acting category of the Emmy Awards. Another prominent figure is Taika Waititi, who became the first Indigenous person ever to be considered for two top series awards for the final season of FX’s Reservation Dogs and the fifth season of the Golden Globe-winning comedy What We Do in the Shadows.

The Creative Arts and Governors Gala ceremonies will occur over two days on September 7th and 8th. The Primetime Emmy Awards will be broadcast on ABC and will take place on September 15th of this year, marking the 76th edition of the awards.

