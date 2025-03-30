Modern Family Star Ty Burrell Gets Candid About Relationship With Wife Holly Amid 25th Wedding Anniversary: 'We Force Ourselves...'

Phil Dunphy is just as charming off-screen as he is on it. Modern Family alum is celebrating his 25th wedding anniversary with his wife Holly Burrell in the upcoming few months. And as many fans of Modern Family would know, the longer the relationship, the more care it needs to keep flourishing, much like Phil and Claire's.

Ty Burrell definitely knows that. In a new interview with People Magazine, the actor revealed some tips and tricks for couples to have a healthy and happy relationship. "This is probably connected to the really old axiom of 'Don't go to bed angry,' but we force ourselves to talk about stuff." The key to it all he says is making sure that you try to sort things out before the end of the day, rather than dragging it into the next day.

He added, "Both of us make sure that if something's wrong, by the end of the night, we have at least had some discussion about it." Revealing that they aren't "silent treatment people" which has benefited them. "I think that can be really hard on a relationship when you don't talk about things."

The 57-year-old continues, "For us, if you don't talk about it, and it's sort of simmering in the background, it doesn't get better. Even if it kind of goes away, it's like it calcifies." In true Phil Dunphey style, he advises that even if it's you who might have to admit your wrongs and apologize, "pushing through" it is still the best way to go. He remarked, "Luckily, it's kind of been like that for our whole marriage."

However, he clears up that while he's not a "relationship expert", whatever he's saying is based on his own life. The couple met all the way back in the '90s and tied the knot on August 18, 2000. 25 years and 2 daughters later, the lovebirds are still going strong.