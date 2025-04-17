Why Did Serena Williams Avoid Meeting Taylor Swift at Super Bowl 2025? Find Out Travis Kelce Twist

Serena Williams attended Super Bowl 2025 with one sweet mission: to score a Taylor Swift autograph for her daughter, Olympia. But as the game unfolded, and the Kansas City Chiefs faced a crushing loss, the tennis icon made a decision to hold back.

In a new Time interview published April 16, Williams revealed that she and husband Alexis Ohanian were hoping to introduce their 6-year-old daughter to the “Cruel Summer” singer during the big game in New Orleans. Swift was in the spotlight at the event, cheering on boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Chiefs from her suite.

“I was ready to go in here myself and be like, ‘Taylor, come get this girl,’” Williams joked. But as the Philadelphia Eagles dashed Kansas City’s hopes for a three-peat, Williams chose to respect the moment. “It’s hard when your team is losing,” she said. “I totally get it.”

Olympia never got the autograph — at least not that night — but Williams stood by her decision, proving once again that her maternal instincts come first.

The Time interview also touched on another emotional moment during the game: Swift being booed by fans when shown on the jumbotron at Caesars Superdome. “Why would you boo her? That’s so mean. That’s just awful,” Williams said, defending the pop star.

Later, Williams doubled down on her support for Swift on X (formerly Twitter), writing: “I love you @taylorswift13 don’t listen to those booo!!”

The conversation also addressed Serena’s surprise cameo in Kendrick Lamar’s halftime performance, where she briefly crip walked during his rendition of “Not Like Us” — a diss track aimed at Drake, with whom Williams had a short-lived romance in 2011. Fans speculated the move was intentional shade. But Serena shut it down: “Absolutely not,” she said. “I would never do that.”

While Olympia may not have walked away with a signed Swift memento, she did gain something even more special: a reminder that her mom is not just a sports legend, but a class act who leads with empathy, even in the brightest spotlight. As for Serena and Alexis? They’re still “so in love” and, as she put it, “just trying to get our daughter Taylor Swift autographs — and nothing else.”

