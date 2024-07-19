Frasier Season 2 Premiere Date Announced: Everything We Know So Far

Television audiences, get ready to welcome back one of TV’s most beloved characters! After a successful comeback, Frasier Crane returns in Season 2 of the hit revival series on Paramount. According to reports Frasier revival will kick off its second season on Thursday, September 19.

The news comes with promises of more laughter, heartfelt moments, and the return of familiar faces from Frasier’s past. Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming season.

Frasier returns with a bang

The beloved psychiatrist, Dr. Frasier Crane, played by Kelsey Grammer will grace screens once again. Mark your calendars for Thursday, September 19, when the first two episodes will drop. From then on, new episodes will be released weekly on Thursdays in the US and Canada. International fans will have access to the show on Paramount+ at a later date.

The revival continues the story of Dr. Frasier Crane who was originally introduced in the hit show Cheers and later in his own spinoff, Frasier. Frasier ran for 11 successful seasons. The new series has Frasier moving back to Boston, where he reconnects with his son and takes on a role at Harvard.

Frasier’s return to radio

One of the exciting highlights of Season 2 is Frasier Crane’s return to his radio roots at KACL in Seattle. This episode will feature guest appearances from original Frasier cast members. Yes, Dan Butler (Bob Bulldog Briscoe), Edward Hibbert (Gil Chesterton), and Harriet Sansom Harris (Bebe Glazer) will make cameo appearances. So, get ready for a nostalgic feeling.

Advertisement

Kelsey Grammer reprises his iconic role as Dr. Frasier Crane. Jack Cutmore-Scott joins the cast as Freddy, bringing a new dynamic to Frasier’s life. The show also introduces Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier’s old college buddy and fellow professor Alan, Toks Olagundoye as department head Olivia, Jess Salgueiro as Freddy's friend and roommate Eve, and Anders Keith as Frasier's nephew David.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Popular Angelina Jolie Movies and TV Shows

More guest stars

Peri Gilpin, who starred in the original Frasier series, will join the cast after reprising her role as Roz Doyle in the season finale. Additionally, Emmy winner Patricia Heaton will join the cast as Holly, a Boston bartender and a potential love interest for Frasier.

Other notable guest stars include Community's Yvette Nicole Brown as Olivia's sister Monica, and Kelsey Grammer's real-life daughter Greer Grammer, who will play Roz's daughter Alice. Rachel Bloom and Amy Sedaris are also set to appear.

Behind the scenes

The revival series is created by writers Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli, who also serve as executive producers alongside Kelsey Grammer, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon. The production is handled by CBS Studios in association with Grammer’s Grammnet NH Productions, with Paramount Global Content Distribution managing the show’s distribution outside Paramount+ markets.

Advertisement

Emmy nominations and more

The first season of the Frasier revival has already made waves, earning three Primetime Emmy nominations. These include Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour), Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series (Half-Hour), and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Multi-Camera Comedy Series.

These nominations highlight the high-quality production and storytelling that make the series a must-watch.

Stay tuned with PINKVILLA for more news like this!

ALSO READ: Emily in Paris Season 4: What's Next for Emily's Romance and Adventures? Lily Collins Shares Update