FRIENDS Star Jennifer Aniston Stalked by Intruder Before Bel-Air Break-In; LAPD Reveals Shocking Details

The suspect arrested for attempting to gate-crash Jennifer Aniston’s Bel Air home is now under investigation by the LAPD for potential stalking. Authorities are looking into his unsettling social media posts and behavior, which may have escalated into a felony incident.

On Monday, Jimmy Wayne Carwyle was taken into custody after allegedly driving through the gates of Jennifer Aniston's residence. Security personnel immediately detained him at gunpoint until police arrived. The LAPD’s threat management unit is now investigating the incident as a possible stalking case.

Police sources have revealed that Carwyle’s social media presence, including a Facebook page with strange and erratic posts, is part of the ongoing investigation. One post, dating back to October, includes a bizarre claim about Jennifer Aniston becoming his "bride."

Carwyle faces felony vandalism charges and is currently being held in L.A. County jail without bail. Though Jennifer was home at the time of the incident, she was unharmed and did not interact with the suspect. Her representatives have declined to comment on the latest developments.

As the LAPD digs deeper into the motives behind this alarming incident, Jennifer Aniston's safety remains a top priority. The ongoing investigation into possible stalking behavior highlights the disturbing lengths some individuals may go to, leading authorities to pursue further action against Carwyle.

