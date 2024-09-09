7 Adam Sandler's Highest Grossing Movies Worldwide; Hotel Transylvania franchise, Grown Ups and more

Adam Sandler is an American actor and producer who is widely popular for his comic timing. The Hollywood actor has been active in the film industry since 1987 and marked his acting debut with Going Overboard in 1989. Across an illustrious career of three decades, Adam has given us many memorable movies that performed extremely well at the box office. Here's presenting Top 7 Adam Sandler's highest grossing movies at the worldwide box office.

7 Adam Sandler's Highest Grossing Movies at the worldwide box office

1. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

The 2018 released animated monster comedy film, Hotel Transylvania 3 marked the third installment of the popular franchise. Adam Sandler voiced the character of Dracula and won over the audience. It is the final movie of Adam and Kevin James as Dracula and Frankenstein as they were replaced in the following installment.

The film achieved a remarkable worldwide gross of USD 528.5 million, with a production budget ranging from USD 65 million to USD 80 million. This success made it the highest-grossing movie in its franchise and marked a significant milestone in Adam Sandler's career.

A prequel series titled Motel Transylvania is slated for a release on Netflix in 2025.

2. Hotel Transylvania 2

Hotel Transylvania 2 secured the second spot among Adam Sandler's highest grossing movies with a worldwide gross collection of USD 474 million. The animated monster comedy was mounted on an estimated budget of USD 80 million.

Adam Sandler not only voiced the popular character Dracula but also served as the co-writer of the film. Directed by Genndy Tartakovsky, Hotel Transylvania 2 received mixed reviews from the critics but emerged as a successful venture at the box office.

3. Hotel Transylvania

It is the first and pioneer part of the Hotel Transylvania franchise. Released in 2012, the animated monster comedy marked the directorial debut of Genndy Tartakovsky. Mounted on a production cost of around USD 85 million, the Adam Sandler's movie clocked a total sum of USD 378 million at the worldwide box office.

Hotel Transylvania emerged as Adam Sandler's third highest grossing movie of all time. Though it opened to mixed word of mouth, but it's financial success marked the beginning of a new franchise in Hollywood.

4. Grown Ups

The 2010 comedy-drama Grown Ups follows the story of five friends who won the junior high school basketball championship in 1978 and reunite three decades later to attend the funeral of their basketball coach. Although the film received negative reviews from critics, it managed to gross an impressive $272 million globally.

Grown Ups starred Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade, Rob Schneider, Salma Hayek, Maria Bello, and Maya Rudolph. Despite its critical reception, the film was a financial success, sparking the possibility of a sequel.

In addition to playing one of the lead roles, Adam Sandler also served as the film's co-writer and co-producer. Grown Ups went on to become Sandler's fourth-highest-grossing film.

5. Grown Ups 2

Following the success of the first part, the makers came up with its sequel in 2013. The American comedy-drama Grown Ups 2 marked the return of the original cast. The story continued from where the first part ended.

Mounted on a budget of USD 80 million, the movie clocked a worldwide gross collection of USD 247 million. Grown Ups 2 emerged as the fifth highest-grossing Adam Sandler's movie at the worldwide box office.

6. Pixels

The American Sci-fi comedy film, Pixels secured the sixth spot among Adam Sandler's highest grossing movies at the worldwide box office. Helmed by Chris Columbus, Pixels raked a total sum of USD 244 million and ended up being a box office bomb.

Pixels was loosely based on a short film of the same name. The lead cast includes Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Michelle Monaghan, Peter Dinklage, Josh Gad and Brian Cox. Sandler also served as the co-producer of the film.

7. Click

Click is a fantasy-comedy drama starring Adam Sandler in the lead role along with Kate Beckinsale, Christopher Walken, Henry Winkler, David Hasselhoff, Julie Kavner, and Sean Astin.

The 2006 released movie follows the story of a workaholic family man who found a magic remote that can control reality. Co-produced by Sandler, the movie got a nomination at the Academy Award in the category of Best Makeup, although it couldn't succeed.

The fantasy comedy drama was made on a cost of production around USD 82.5 million while it raked over USD 237 million at the worldwide box office, becoming the seventh highest-grossing film of Adam Sandler's career.

Following is the list of Adam Sandler's highest-grossing movies of all time:

Rank Movies WW Total Box Office 1 Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation USD 528.5 Million 2 Hotel Transylvania 2 USD 474 Million 3 Hotel Transylvania USD 378 Million 4 Grown Ups USD 272 Million 5 Grown Ups 2 USD 247 Million 6 Pixels USD 244 Million 7 Click USD 237 Million

Besides the above-mentioned titles, Some other notable Adam Sandler movies that left a mark at the box office include Big Daddy, Bedtime Stories, and Just Go With It.

