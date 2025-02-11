Gabriel Macht Says He Had 'Very Little Interest' in Returning as Harvey Specter for Suits LA

Gabriel Macht is stepping back into the role of Harvey Specter for Suits LA, but he makes it clear that this return is not for himself. Speaking to People, Macht stated that he had little interest in acting again but decided to do it for the fans. "I'm not doing it for me. I've done it 134 times. I'm not doing it for me," he said.

Macht originally played Harvey Specter for nine seasons in Suits, which ran for 134 episodes. The legal drama followed the lives of employees at a prestigious law firm, with Macht’s character becoming a fan favorite. Now, with the Suits universe expanding to Los Angeles, Macht wants to support the new series and its cast.

One of Macht’s biggest concerns about returning to Suits was how it would impact his personal life. "I had very little interest in coming back to work as an actor right now because I spent so much time [doing it], and this was my time to really raise my kids and to do this creative stuff like Bear Fight," he shared.

Macht has been focusing on personal projects and family life since Suits ended. However, he saw an opportunity to support the new series while making sure his schedule worked for his priorities. He also wanted to ensure that his return to Suits LA would help establish the show and its new lead, Stephen Amell.

Macht shared that his return to Suits is also about setting up the next generation of characters. He stated, "If I [could have] anything to do with helping support the show and getting it off [the ground], it’s almost like [giving] a blessing."

The new series will introduce Amell as Ted Black, a top lawyer leading a firm in Los Angeles. Macht hinted at an interesting connection between Harvey and Ted, saying, "I've read some scripts, and I see what it is, and I understand now how the characters of Ted and Harvey connect."

Suits LA will shift the legal drama to the West Coast with a fresh cast that includes Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, and Bryan Greenberg. The series will start with the firm in the middle of a major crisis that forces them to rethink their approach.

