Suits LA Makes Nostalgic Return in First Teaser Trailer

NBC has released the first teaser trailer for Suits LA, the highly anticipated spinoff of the original legal drama Suits. The teaser pays homage to the original series by recreating its signature opening credits, complete with Ima Robot’s “Greenback Boogie” as the theme song and a visual aesthetic reminiscent of later seasons.

The teaser offers a glimpse of the new cast, featuring Stephen Amell, Josh McDermitt, and Lex Scott Davis, set against the Los Angeles skyline. The series centers on Ted Black (Amell), a former federal prosecutor from New York who reinvents himself as a lawyer for Los Angeles’ most powerful clients.

Ted finds himself leading a firm on the brink of collapse, forcing him to embrace a role he once despised. As the story unfolds, viewers will discover the secrets behind why Ted left everything behind to start over. The show promises a mix of professional drama and personal conflict, with loyalties among the characters tested in high-stakes situations.

The new series will also feature a familiar face for fans of the original: Gabriel Macht is set to reprise his iconic role as Harvey Specter in a three-episode arc, adding an extra layer of nostalgia for long-time fans. Bryan Greenberg joins the new cast alongside Amell, McDermitt, and Davis.

Aaron Korsh, the creator of Suits, serves as writer and executive producer, alongside a team of notable producers, including David Bartis, Doug Liman, and Victoria Mahoney, who directed the pilot episode.

With its nods to the original series and a fresh storyline set in the glitz and chaos of Los Angeles, Suits LA is set to premiere on NBC on February 23, 2025. Fans of the original series can look forward to revisiting the beloved world of legal drama, now with a California twist.

‘Suits L.A. Is Its Own Thing’: Aaron Korsh On How It Differs From Meghan Markle’s Original, Provides A Release Schedule