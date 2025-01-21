Gabriel Macht Returns As Harvey Specter In New Trailer Of Suits L.A.; See Here

Suits L.A. is set to hit the screens in a month, and ahead of the unfolding story of Ted Black, NBC has dropped a new trailer in which fans got to witness Gabriel Macht’s first look as Harvey Specter following the announcement of his return as the iconic character in the spinoff series.

The actor had previously revealed that he would re-enter the law firm to help an “old friend.” As for the show, Stephen Amell will portray the lead role alongside Josh McDermitt and Lex Scott Davis.

On his Instagram account, Macht was seen donning a white shirt with the initials "H.S." written on the sleeves. In the clip, he is later seen wearing shoes with the name "Harvey Specter" on the sole, which left fans excited.

Meanwhile, the plot of the show will revolve around Ted Black, who will represent the firm in Los Angeles, fighting cases for his clients.

The official synopsis of the series states, “Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself, representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. But his firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career.”

It further adds, “Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of attorneys who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other, while they can't help but mix their personal and professional lives.”

According to media reports, the connection between Harvey Specter and Ted Black is that the duo trained together to become lawyers during their early careers.

In addition to Gabriel Macht, other cast members from the original show were approached to make cameo appearances. However, Patrick J. Adams and Sarah Rafferty declined the offer.

The first episode of Suits L.A. will premiere on February 23 on the NBC network.

