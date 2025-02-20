General Hospital Feb 19 Episode Recap: Drew and Curtis Clash Again Over Port Charles Esplanade Project

General Hospital’s latest episode promises high intensity of tension between the characters. Following the end of Valentine’s Day celebrations, the staff is back at the hospital, dealing with their life situations.

In the new scenes dropped on February 19, the rift between Drew and Curtis seems to widen over the Port Charles Esplanade project. In the previous episodes, the viewers witnessed that the former backstabbed Curtis, and the latter took heavy offense.

While Curtis stayed back at the Aurora Media and Drew walked out, the upcoming episodes will see the duo standing at the opposite ends to get the big project in their hands.

Meanwhile, Willow is having a hard time in her personal life. As she is worried about losing custody of her kids, she catches Jason and Sasha kissing. She believes the rumor of Jason being the father of Sasha’s child to be true.

As for Carly and Brennan, the duo have been spending a good time together, as the former also surprised Brennan on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. However, the perfect date between the two is interrupted over the serious matter about Cyrus.

On the other hand, Dante gives Lulu a session. He explains to Lulu that she needs to spend more time with her daughter and live in the present. Dante also ensures Lulu that she is a good mom to Rocco, irrespective of what people say to her.