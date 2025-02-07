General Hospital Feb 6 Episode Recap: Nina Confronts Drew Over His Closeness With Willow; Calls For War

The new episode of General Hospital brought in drama and some tense scenes, keeping the audience hooked on their scenes. In the February 6th episode of the long-running show, Nina confronted Drew over his narcissistic tactics and declared war against him.

The showcase of strong emotions between the characters takes place after Nina reveals to be happy about Williow coming to live with her, but the former also knows that it is not the right choice for any of them.

Meanwhile, Drew feels relieved over the decision, as he will not have to use any of his Navy SEAL skills to meet the latter.

Amidst the confrontation, Cynthia Watros’ character goes on to tell Drew, “If you’re looking for a fight, I’m happy to oblige.”

On the other hand, Dante has been overthinking the fact that Anna put him on leave and is not even providing him with any information about Sam’s ongoing case.

However, Chase is on the verge of spilling the details of Sam’s murder investigation to Dante, as the former asks him, “If I tell you, you promise you won’t do anything reckless?"

Apart from Sam’s case, Dante has other things to look into as well, and make sure that he is not compromised at any stage. Rocco seemed to have overheard the former and Chase’s conversation, leaving him shocked over the news.

As the episode turns out to be a truth saga for most of the characters, Alexis too confesses to Danny that his mother did not die of natural causes but was killed, and the police is still investigating the case. As Danny is left numb over the news, his grandmother and aunty try their best to comfort him.