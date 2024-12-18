General Hospital Spoilers: Will Curtis Ashford Force Michael Corinthos Into a Difficult Deal?

In the upcoming General Hospital episode airing on December 18, the drama intensifies as Curtis Ashford drives a hard bargain with Michael Corinthos, while personal dynamics unfold for several characters in Port Charles. Cameron Webber’s return, a warning from Ava Jerome, and Carly Spencer confronting Jason Morgan all add to the emotional stakes.

Aiden Webber will bring his brother Cameron home and share the exciting news with Elizabeth Baldwin and Lucky Spencer. However, while family moments unfold, Curtis Ashford will push Michael Corinthos into a difficult position regarding the next phase of their plan to take down Drew Quartermaine. Michael may not be thrilled with Curtis' conditions but will have to follow through, setting up Drew for a shocking betrayal.

Meanwhile, Ava Jerome will urge Nina Reeves to confess her fling with Drew to Willow Corinthos before the truth comes out in a damaging way. Ava will also request financial help from Nina, possibly indicating more troubles ahead for the two women.

Drew will try to have a moment with Willow, expressing that being with her meant a lot to him and hinting at a possible future. However, Willow is preoccupied with her marriage issues, making it unlikely that she will reciprocate his feelings at this time.

Carly Spencer will confront Jason Morgan about keeping secrets, especially now that she knows about Drew and Willow's affair. Despite Jason's attempts to explain his actions, Carly remains firm, refusing to back down.

In addition, Josslyn Jacks will continue to struggle with guilt over Dex Heller’s death, feeling responsible for his involvement in the police force and his tragic end. Trina Robinson will offer support, reminding Josslyn that she’s not to blame, but Josslyn will continue to wrestle with difficult emotions.

As the drama continues to unfold in Port Charles, the stakes are higher than ever. Curtis' ultimatum to Michael, Ava’s warning to Nina, and Josslyn’s emotional struggles set the stage for explosive revelations. Fans of General Hospital won’t want to miss the next chapter in this intricate web of relationships and power plays.

