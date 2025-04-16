Ghost Adventures Star Aaron Goodwin’s Estranged Wife Pleads Guilty to Plotting His Murder: REPORT

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of murder, which could be triggering for some readers.

In the latest update about Aaron Goodwin, famously known for his show, Ghost Adventures, his estranged wife, Victoria, has decided to take a plea deal to not face the murder-for-hire trial and shorten her prison sentence, according to the report by TMZ.

For the unversed, she was caught in March by the authorities, who say that they caught her allegedly sending messages to Grant Amato, who’s a Florida inmate, per the publication.

As per People magazine, the police report mentioned Victoria allegedly started a relationship with Amato in 2024 after she saw him in the Paramount+ true crime docuseries, Ctrl+Alt+Desire.

The messages she sent to Amato were allegedly about ending Aaron’s life, where one message allegedly mentioned her saying, “Am I a bad person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce," according to TMZ.

As per the outlet, Victoria had also allegedly shared information regarding when and where Aaron would be shooting an episode of Ghost Adventures in California with Zak Bagans.

As per the outlet, the legal documents filed by Victoria revealed that she informed Clark County, Nevada’s judge that she intends to plead guilty to one of two counts she was facing for allegedly conspiring to end the life of her spouse.

The documents revealed that she is copping to conspiracy to commit murder and in exchange for that, the solicitation charge to commit murder would be dropped by the prosecutors, according to the publication.

Apart from that, the prosecutors have also reportedly agreed not to make any recommendation to the judge on Victoria’s sentence.

It was reported by the outlet that she will get anywhere from 2 to 10 years of prison sentence and the judge will decide her exact sentence. Victoria may also have to pay a fine of up to USD 5000.

If you are not aware, Aaron has filed for divorce from Victoria two days after she was arrested, per the publication.

