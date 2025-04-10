Khloé Kardashian Admits Feeling 'Anxious' Around Lamar Odom and Explains Why She Shielded Kylie and Kendall Jenner

In a new development, it was divulged that Kendall and Kylie Jenner did not have much idea about Khloé Kardashian and her ex-husband, Lamar Odom’s divorce. Recently, in the latest episode of The Kardashians, during the season 6 finale, Kylie and Kendall Jenner had an intriguing conversation with their sister Kardashian, also reflecting back on older times and the emotions they shared with him.

Talking about a reunion Kendall and Kylie had with the former NBA player earlier this season, the conversation even saw a bit of criticism about how Khloé Kardashian handled her divorce.

The discussion began with Kendall Jenner stating that Khloé Kardashian hid a lot of information away from them, “in a good way, not in a bad way, because we were so young."

She then went on to add that it was understandable as the whole scenario was R-rated, because of which she doesn’t “expect anything else. But it’s interesting because Kylie and I actually don’t know a lot of it."

Agreeing with her words, Kylie then mentioned that she felt Lamar Odom was a huge part of their family and was like an older brother to her, who shared a funny and silly relationship.

Soon Khloé Kardashian went on to admit that she had “sheltered” Kendall and Kylie Jenner from the divorce details, not only because they were young but also because she didn’t want to ruin the attachment that they all shared with Lamar Odom.

“I just wanted to preserve as much of their innocence as I could," she added.

Further, Kendall pointed out that she could sense Khloé Kardashian getting nervous during the recent reunion with her former husband, Odom. While the recent meet-up came up after the 2016 divorce and a horrifying drug overdose, Khloé admitted that she “started getting really anxious without me even noticing it.”

The reality TV icon also mentioned that it was the tardiness, as well as the sweating, that had triggered her a lot. Khloé Kardashian then went on to add that back then, because of all of this, she simply wanted to get through everything.

