Gossip Girl Star Michelle Trachtenberg Passes Away at 39; Everything We Know of the Circumstances Surrounding Her Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

For fans of 2000s TV shows, Michelle Trachtenberg holds a special place. The actress was a permanent fixture in many of Y2K's most iconic shows. So, the news of her passing has come as a shock to not only her fans but also anyone whose days were filled with binging shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl.

As per ABC News, the 39-year-old actress was found dead in her New York apartment by her mom, Lana, around 8 A.M. An insider revealed to the news outlet that Trachtenberg recently had gone through a liver transplant, leading to suspicions that she might've suffered some complications due to the surgery. So far there has been no evidence found of any foul play involved.

However, more information will come out after an autopsy is conducted.

Michelle Trachtenberg started out as a child star on Nickelodeon, best known for her role in, Harriet the Spy. Though she truly captured the audience's attention when she made her debut in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, co-starring alongside the lead of the show, Sarah Michelle Gellar. The series not only got her some of her first accolades, but it also set her on the journey towards becoming Georgina Sparks, one of the most iconic villains on The CW's Gossip Girl.

Advertisement

According to an interview she gave to Seventeen Magazine back in 2009, Trachtenberg had the time of her life taking on the role of Sparks in the series. She said, "It's kind of easy to be evil when you're saying evil things." She had sneakily remarked that playing the villain was better than "playing the good girl."

The actress will be lived on by her parents, Lana and Michael Trachtenberg, as well as by her big sister, Irene.