Grammys 2025: Diana Ross Has Everyone Starstruck; Watch Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Sabrina Carpenter's Reactions

Music royalty graced the Grammys 2025 stage during Sunday night's awards ceremony as Diana Ross walked in. Pop sensations such as Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Beyonce, and more were all indeed starstruck watching Ross on stage as she received an instant standing ovation from the audience.

Ross, a surprise presenter appeared on stage dressed in a dazzling Dolce & Gabbana outfit - a white tulle cape over a shimmering silver attire that reminded one of the era of the '70s when she was at her glamour best. She was there for one of the most coveted honors of the night: Song of the Year.

As Ross appeared on stage, every single audience member shot up to their feet in veneration. While Sabrina Carpenter almost shed a tear watching the iconic Ross on stage, Taylor Swift's applause did not seem to sop.

Beyonce was also visibly emotional seeing Ross, and Jay Z could not stop smiling wide at the presence of the music legend.

Watch snippets of their reactions below:

Of course, that extra weight added to her appearance as the ceremony unfolded in Los Angeles, where devastating wildfires had recently ravaged the city. The Recording Academy pivoted its event toward LA wildfire relief efforts, working in benefit concert elements throughout the night.

Ross addressed the audience saying, "May this moment remind us all of the power we hold," before adding, "Even in the darkness we can rise again and keep the light of hope and love alive."

Diana Ross presented the Song of the Year award to Kendrick Lamar for Not Like Us, a diss song from his much-hyped beef with Drake. The Compton native also won multiple awards, including Record of the Year. Ross had also presented the same iconic award to Michael Jackson back in 1984.