Hailey Bieber Helps Choose Drew Taggart's Engagement Ring As Ivanka Trump Plays Wingwoman In Surprise Proposal

Chainsmokers musician Drew Taggart recently proposed to Brazilian model Marianne Fonseca, and the event was made unforgettable with the help of a few close friends.

Taggart surprised Fonseca with a proposal at Los Angeles' popular restaurant, Giorgio Baldi, with an unexpected twist. Ivanka Trump and Hailey Bieber played key roles in orchestrating the special moment.

Ivanka Trump acted as the ultimate wingwoman, setting up the surprise proposal. A source close to the couple revealed that Trump had invited Fonseca to a girls' dinner, keeping the real purpose of the evening a secret.

"The truth is [Trump] invited me to a girls dinner with her," Fonseca confirmed on Instagram. "But when I got there, it was my love… You guys got me so good."

The intimate dinner was carefully orchestrated to distract Fonseca, who believed she was simply attending a casual get-together with her friend.

However, Taggart was waiting at the restaurant, surrounded by a sea of roses, ready to propose to the woman who would soon be his fiancée. Trump's involvement in the proposal plan ensured that the special moment went off without a hitch.

Taggart consulted with Fonseca’s inner circle to ensure the proposal would be as memorable as possible. In addition to Ivanka Trump, Hailey Bieber also played a significant role in the proposal. According to sources, Bieber was involved in selecting the perfect engagement ring.

Advertisement

The decision was made to go with a stunning 5-carat elongated cushion-cut diamond, a choice influenced by Bieber’s input. Bieber, who got engaged to pop star Justin Bieber in 2018, has a personal connection to engagement rings.

She revealed in a recent interview with W Magazine that Justin had upgraded her original ring, which featured an oval-cut diamond set on a simple gold band.

Bieber downplayed speculation about the size of the upgrade, stating, "Actually, this is only one carat bigger. It’s just elongated," referring to the Lorraine Schwartz-designed ring.

The proposal came as a complete surprise to Fonseca, who was taken aback by the romantic setup. Not only did she have her friends involved, but the love song Summertime Friends, written by Taggart, added a special touch to the occasion.

Marianne Fonseca is a successful businesswoman, serving as the CEO of Gente Beauty. She and Taggart have been dating for some time, and their relationship is now marked by this heartfelt engagement.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel Take A Break After 12 Years Of Marriage; Source Says