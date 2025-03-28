Selena Gomez Reveals Her Wedding Plans With Benny Blanco; Wants Only Murders in the Building Co-Star Martin Short to do THIS

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have recently been engaged, and the singer-actress has already made some specific wedding plans set in stone. This involves her Only Murders in the Building co-star, Martin Short.

Gomez has made one special wedding request for her nuptials—she wants Short to give a standout speech. On Thursday's appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the Emilia Perez star said Short would be giving a speech at the wedding and is certain that it would be memorable.

“Marty is due to give a speech,” The Heart Wants What It Wants singer said, before adding, "I told him he must … I feel like Marty would have an epic speech."

The Another Cinderella Story actress also teased that their co-star Steve Martin could demonstrate his musical talent by playing the banjo at the celebration.

Gomez joked that Martin would "probably pull out his banjo" to boast his music skills at the wedding. When Drew Barrymore proposed that the Only Murders duo could officiate the wedding ceremony, Gomez confessed the thought had never occurred to her.

Gomez and Blanco, who were publicly revealed as a couple late last year, 2023, shared the news that they got engaged in December of last year, 2024. The Spring Breakers star announced the good news on Instagram, uploading a set of adorable pictures with a message that insinuated a commitment for a lifetime.

Insiders said that Blanco was crafting the magnificent marquise diamond ring in early 2024.

In a recent interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Gomez spoke about the proposal, saying that she was in a sour mood that day and was perplexed by the surprise. Blanco had invited her to visit the set for their I Said I Love You First album, and she was bewildered.

The Calm Down singer conceded she was fatigued and confused as to what was occurring, but in the end, she ended up valuing the considerate act. She said, "I woke up and was very confused about what was happening or where we were going because it seemed kind of far. I was kind of a little grumpy and really tired."

Despite initially being unwilling to go, she was overjoyed when the proposal went well, calling it a perfect moment.

Although Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez are enthusiastic about their future life together, they have yet to make any solid wedding arrangements and are being cautious. One thing is sure for the time being, however—Martin Short's toast is going to be a highlight of their wedding day.