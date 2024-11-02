Hailey Bieber Shares Sweet Picture of Baby Jack Blues in Skeleton Onesie Amidst Halloween Celebrations; See Here

Hailey Bieber gets her son all decked out for the Halloween celebrations. In a new snap shared by the model on her Instagram carousel post, fans got a glimpse of baby Jack Blues donning a black onesie with skeleton prints all over and white socks to complete the look.

While the baby’s face has not yet been revealed by the new parents, fans are going gaga over the little peeks of Jack they get.

A day ago, the mom of one shared a picture of her son in his cradle with tiny purple socks on. With the picture, Hailey urged her followers to go out and vote amidst the ongoing presidential elections. She wrote, "Happy Halloween! Get out there and vote 👻."

As for the recent post on Bieber’s account, the Rhode owner shared snaps of herself alongside her husband as they stepped into the Halloween spirit right away.

Hailey matched her black top with baggy pants and black rubber gloves for the occasion. Her hair was left loose, and the model posed for the camera while applying lipstick. Meanwhile, the Peaches singer perfectly dressed as Ron to Hailey’s Kim Possible outfit.

In another picture of the carousel post, both Justin and the Rhode owner posed with Jack, who was dressed in the costume of the mole rat Rufus, marking their first Halloween as a family of three.

Bieber reshared the pictures on her Instagram stories and alongside wrote, “Kim, Ron and Rufus😊.” Other pictures in the post included some solo pictures of Hailey, including a selfie, and a snap of her in a fur coat.

Meanwhile, the businesswoman and Bieber announced the birth of their son on Instagram in August. Alongside a photo of Hailet holding the tiny foot of her newborn, the caption read, “WELCOME HOME, JACK BLUES BIEBER.”

Following the birth of Jack, sources close to the new parents revealed that the couple is elated with the precious life joining them on the earth side. Hailey and Justin got married in 2018 and became parents six years after tying the knot.

