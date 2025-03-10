Hailey Bieber's Side Responds to Accusations of Liking Video Shading Justin's Ex Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco: 'An Old, Tired Narrative...'

The facts around recent rumors about Hailey Bieber liking a shady video of Selena Gomez and her fiancé, Benny Blanco were recently cleared. Representatives of the Rhodes founder mentioned that the word gripping the internet happens to be false

Talking to Page Six on March 9, 2025, the representative stated, “This entire story has been fabricated by a content creator looking to capitalize off of an old, tired narrative.”

All of these rumors began back when a TikTok user @courtneypresto’s came up with a screenshot of Hailey’s like on her old video, that targeted Justin Bieber’s former girlfriend, Selena Gomez, and her music producer fiancé.

For those who do not know, the TikTok video in question was uploaded on February 14, in which the content creator slammed the actress from Emilia Pérez and Benny Blanco’s Interview Magazine cover shoot.

The social media video was captioned “this is the WORST,” by @courtneypresto, as she criticized the couple’s loved-up photo shoot. Meanwhile, it is crucial to know that even the netizens admitted the content creator’s video was a “little shady” as she spoke of Selena Gomez.

Soon came the rumor that Hailey Bieber liked her video, following which the creator even mentioned that the fights and clashes between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber were still alive and strong.

In her video clip, @courtneypresto mentioned that she sees the like of Hailey Bieber on her Selena Gomez video as a “definitive proof that when Hailey Bieber is like, ‘Oh, it’s all love. It’s all good, we have absolutely no beef. Everything is completely fine,’ she’s lying.”

For those unversed, the news of beef between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber surfaced as the two were romantically involved with the same musician, the Baby hitmaker, Justin Bieber.

However, it is important to know that Gomez took a stand defending Hailey Bieber on social media when she was facing death threats.