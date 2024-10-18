Halsey Mourns The Loss Of Liam Payne In Heartwrenching Post: 'Simply Cannot Fathom'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of a death.

Halsey's empathetic words on Liam Payne's death will leave you in tears. The singer took to Tumblr to share her reflections on the former One Direction member's demise on October 16 at 31 years of age. As the world reels in the shock of Payne's death due to severe injuries sustained from falling off the third floor of his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, tributes from his peers have started to pour in.

On October 17th, a day after Liam's demise, the Colors hitmaker posted her rawest thoughts on Tumblr, which many fans could relate to. Looking back at her years as a patient devoted One Direction Fan, she found it unbearable to lose someone she adored as a teenage girl and then met as an artist.

They wrote, "I loved one direction with an all-consuming force when i was younger. it hurts deeply to mourn someone you were a massive fan of as a teenager, and became a peer of as an adult."

The Lilith singer went on to describe how grief is rather more of a broad concept and most people view it differently. She noted that the sadness that often comes from the loss or absence of a person isn’t as much about the person as it is about the memories and emotions that the person evokes. Many of the 1D fans could relate to these thoughts and the Without Me singer said she saw where they were coming from.

She even shared an anecdote telling how she had bought Payne’s former mansion, a 10.2 million dollar USD mansion in Calabasas, as per Architectural Digest. She said that there were rumors about the house being haunted, however, Payne assured her, that was not the case. In her opinion, ghosts do not haunt us in buildings, we carry them and they follow us wherever we go.

Halsey concluded their post writing, "As a parent, a fellow artist, and a fan, i simply cannot fathom this untimely loss. my heart goes out to his family, friends, and the fans."

On Wednesday, 16th of October Argentine authorities stated that Liam Payne had fallen from CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires which caused his death. Payne fell inwards into the hotel's internal courtyard. A preliminary autopsy showed that Payne died due to severe blood loss and 25 major injuries that he sustained during the fall.

