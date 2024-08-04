Happy Birthday Meghan Markle: Revisiting Her 10 Best Onscreen Roles As Duchess Of Sussex Turns 43

Meghan Markle might be royalty now, but before that, she had a career in the Hollywood industry. Markle is mostly known for featuring in The Suits, but despite being one of the highest-rated shows, she never became a popular name in the household. Apart from getting a full-fledged movie, she has done a few cameos in The League, the Beverly Hills 90210 reboot, and more.

However, as the Duchess of Sussex is turning 43, here are her top ten performances onscreen. Apart from her special appearance in Deal or No Deal, she has been featured in two Hallmark Channel movies.

Tostitos (2009)

Well, her journey kind of started with the Tostitos commercial. It is Meghan’s one of the best-rated performances so far, where she can be seen examining the ingredients of the chips and a man named Gary roams around wearing shorts. While it definitely wasn’t her voice in the commercial, the Duchess of Sussex gave quite a striking performance.

Deal or No Deal (2005)

Deal or No Deal is a reality TV game show where Meghan Markle was one of the briefcase models. Her cheerleader-like excitement over a USD 5 winning case will always be iconic. Apart from her, Chrissy Teigen was also one of the models. The show was hosted by Howie Mandel.

When Sparks Fly (2014)

Meghan’s second-best Hallmark Channel movie, When Sparks Fly. She plays a journalist’s character, Amy Peterson, living in Chicago. However, things take a swift turn when she is “sent back to her small hometown to write a Fourth of July story and discovers the life and love she left behind.” Going back, she realized the love of her life had been engaged to her best friend. How she deals with the new changes is all about the rest of the narrative.

Remember Me (2010)

Produced by Meghan’s ex-husband Trevor Engelson, Meghan Markle was seen playing a cameo role as a bartender in Remember Me. In the scene, she converses with Tyler (Robert Pattinson) and his friend Tate (Aidan Hall). She had a brief presence in it.

Beverly Hills 90210: The Reboot (2019)

Revolving around the story of the OG 1990’s Beverly Hills 90210, the reboot featured Meghan Markle in a rather steamy cameo. She can be seen wearing noodle-strap dresses, and making out in an SUV. While she had a brief appearance, her raunchy presence will definitely go a long way in her acting career.

Dysfunctional Friends (2012)

This year’s independent film, Dysfunctional Friends, featured Meghan in a rather boho-chic look. She played a photographer’s role and can be seen taking pictures of a man who is obsessed with his manhood. Though the star of the movie is Stacey Dash as Lisa, Meghan’s contribution was also appreciated. If you want to watch it, it streams on Amazon.

The League (2009)

In the 2009 movie The League, Markle made a brief 56-second appearance as a lady who gets picked up by Mark Duplass at a bar as he was going through a separation. Though her unnamed character doesn’t have much to contribute, she said she doesn’t like the word ‘divorcee’ and that ‘it ages us a little bit’. Her presence might go unnoticed but it definitely holds rank in her career.

The Dater’s Handbook (2016)

2016’s Hallmark Channel’s rom-com movie featured Meghan Markle as the female lead, beside Kristoffer Polaha and Jonathan Scarfe. The storyline revolves around a single woman who is trying to change the way she chooses her relationships by checking off a checklist. However, in the end, she realizes “the man she wants is the one who loves her for who she is.” It’s one of her best performances in a Hallmark Channel movie.

Anti-Social (2015)

Breaking her usual rom-com roles, the Duchess of Sussex was seen in a crime flick. Markle portrays a woman character who is dating a street artist donning a lot of hoodies and with a bit of an edgy character. It surely comes under the list of her top 10 performances.

Random Encounters (2013)

Meghan Markle plays a sassy best friend in 2013’s rom-com movie, Random Encounters. She might have gotten a side character but it definitely made a mark in her career.

These are the top 10 performances of Meghan Markle throughout her career. She is now happily married to Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex. Happy Birthday, Meghan!

