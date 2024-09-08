Happy Birthday Wiz Khalifa: Exploring His Top 10 Tracks As See You Again Rapper Turns 37

Wiz Khalifa, one of the most celebrated rappers in the hip-hop world turns 37 today, and what could be a better way to celebrate this special day than by revisiting his top 10 powerful tracks? Popular for his laid-back, unforgettable and crazy hits, Khalifa has successfully carved out a unique space in the pop world.

Khalifa rose to fame with his most popular breakout hit Black and Yellow which not only topped Billboard Hot 100 but also earned him two Grammy nominations. Following this Wiz delivered some of the biggest hits of the decade like, Roll Up, and See You Again which became a global sensation, charting 12 non-consecutive weeks at number one.

As today marks his 37th birthday, it’s time to explore his top 10 songs that still resonate with people across generations and earned him a huge fan base worldwide. Each track offers something different, from party anthems to reflective tunes, making his music as versatile as it is memorable. So let’s get started.

1. See You Again

One of Khalifa's most popular and memorable songs, See You Again, is more than just a hit track, it’s an emotional tribute to Paul Walker, the beloved actor of the Fast and Furious Series. Released in 2015, the track was made in memory of the star, who tragically died in a car accident.

The combination of Charlie Puth’s heartfelt vocals and Khalifa’s soulful rap verses made this song such a hit that in no time it topped the charts, reaching number one in 28 countries worldwide. It is this track that actually brought Khalifa to fame and earned him a massive fanbase.

The soothing tune of the piano in the intro, followed by beautiful lyrics, immediately sets the tone for the entire track. So, if you're a fan of Wiz Khalifa’s music or the Fast and Furious series, this track will surely stir your emotions and remind you of the power of music to heal.

2. Sucker for Pain

Another hit from Khalifa's list is his 2016 release Sucker for Pain, which stands out for its memorable collaboration featuring Imagine Dragons, Lil Wayne, Logic, Ty Dolla $ign and X Ambassadors.

The song was released as a part of the Suicide Squad soundtrack, showcasing raw emotions of pain, agony, struggle, and inner battles of our daily lives that resonate with people beautifully. The fusion of rap and hard rock gives it a distinct edge, making it not just a background score but a voice for the antiheroes of the film, and for anyone dealing with their own inner demons.

Lyrically talking Sucker for Pain delves deep into feelings of societal burdens and alienation. You will surely feel the weight of those inner struggles through each verse, making it relatable beyond the screen.

3. Young, Wild, Free

Released in 2011 as part of the Mac & Devin Go to High School soundtrack, Young, Wild Free was an iconic collaboration between Khalifa, Snoop Dogg, and Bruno Mars. Soon after its release it went viral among youth and got the tag of the perfect carefree anthem full of G-funks heavy tracks that are perfect to vibe on any party occasion.

Its lyrics are all about living life unapologetically, partying, enjoying the moment, in the present and not caring about what others think. It’s a song you can easily picture at weekend pool parties or summer-long road trips, making it the perfect anthem for those moments when you just want to relax and be easygoing.

The song was such a huge success that it was featured in 2013 Grammy nominations and also bagged home an ASCAP Pop Music Award in the same year. Whether you’re reliving your youthful memories or want to just look for a song to match your weekend vibe, hit this track now and embrace the fun, wild side of life

4. Black and Yellow

Released in September 2010, this song quickly became a cultural phenomenon. The song is a vibrant tribute to Pittsburgh, Khalifa's hometown, where the Pittsburgh Steelers and other sports teams wear black and yellow. The song not only beautifully showcases the sense of pride which one has in one's hometown, but also has a unique sound that appeals to a wide range of listeners because it combines Wiz Khalifa's signature laid-back delivery with East Coast and hardcore rap styles.

It was featured on the Billboard Hot 100 due to its catchy hook and energetic beat, which proved to be a standout moment in Khalifa's career. The track's polished production and Khalifa's effortless charm combined to elevate Black and Yellow above its regional roots. It exemplifies the power of hometown pride and the universal appeal of great music, serving as an excellent illustration of how a personal tribute can transform into a national anthem.

5. Roll Up

Up next is Roll Up which was released in 2011 as a part of his debut album Rolling Papers. This song radiates a carefree vibe blended with catchy pop and hip-hop elements.

In Roll Up,, Khalifa assures his girl of his unwavering support throughout their relationship's ups and downs which resonated with many juggling between love and heartbreak struggles.

The song's catchy hooks and upbeat rhythmic flow paired with Khalifa's chilled delivery style make fans go gaga. Its minimalist production keeps the focus on Khalifa's engaging vocals, enhancing the track's universal charm. Roll Up not only signifies Khalifa's distinctive style but also solidifies its status as a fan favorite.

6. We Own It

Released in 2012 as a part of the Fast and Furious 6 soundtrack We Own It, was nothing short of a banger that transformed Khalifa’s journey from an artist to a music icon. A powerful anthem of ambition and self-empowerment, the song's lyrics drive a motivational message about taking control of one’s destiny and relentless pursuit of success.

We Own It vividly reflects Khalifa's personal growth and triumph over challenges. The lyrics emphasize the importance of dreaming big and pushing your limits to overcome the obstacles of your life. The music video complements the song’s themes with vibrant visuals that capture Khalifa's rise to fame, celebrating his achievements with dynamic scenes and striking colors.

This visual representation adds depth to the song, reinforcing its message of resilience and personal victory. It’s not just a song, it’s a motivating force that encourages you to chase your dreams with determination and energy.

7. Oh My Level

Released in 2014 along with the album Blacc Hollywood, Oh My Level is a song of celebration of Khalifa’s rise to fame and success. This track was collaborated with DJ Mustard and is a signature blend of confidence and joy, channeling Khalifa’s journey from an underdog to an influential icon in the hip-hop world.

The song bursts with energetic beats and infectious rhythms, making it a feel-good anthem that resonates with many fans. It exemplifies Khalifa’s ability to blend clever wordplay with celebratory themes, solidifying his place as a prominent figure in the music industry.

This track not only highlights Khalifa’s success but also underscores his unique approach to music and visual storytelling and continues to be a favorite among hip-hop enthusiasts worldwide.

8. Work Hard, Play Hard

From his 2012 album O.N.I.F.C. Wiz Khalifa's track Work Hard Play Hard perfectly encapsulates the balance between hard work and enjoyment. This song quickly became an anthem for those who juggle the pursuit of fun with unrelenting effort because it was released at a time when Khalifa was establishing his place in hip-hop.

The track is not only about hustling but also about celebrating your accomplishments. The song, which was co-written with producer Benny Blanco, has a catchy beat that goes well with Khalifa's laid-back flow. It is a standout track that resonates with listeners who strive for success while enjoying life's pleasures due to Khalifa's smooth delivery and upbeat production.

As Khalifa celebrates his 37th birthday, this song is a testament to his ability to entertain and inspire at the same time.

9. No Sleep

If you’re looking for a track that truly embodies Wiz Khalifa’s laid-back, party-loving vibe, No Sleep is a must-listen. Released in 2011 as part of his debut studio album Rolling Papers, this hit was produced in collaboration with Stargate, and it quickly became a favorite for anyone in need of an anthem to live life with no boundaries.

The smooth, mellow beats paired with Khalifa’s catchy hook make it perfect for a night out or just chilling with friends. The lyrics encourage you to embrace the moment and live without worrying about everyday pressures.

It’s a celebration of letting loose, and that vibe shines through in the music video, where wild parties and fast-paced scenes reflect the track’s high-energy, carefree spirit. Even years after its release, No Sleep continues to resonate with fans for its fun, celebratory tone, and its catchy, feel-good energy ensures it remains a party staple.

This track isn’t just about having fun, it’s a reminder to enjoy life and make the most of every moment. So, if you’re in the mood to escape from reality and just vibe, this is the perfect addition to your playlist.

10. Medicate

Winding up our list with Khalifa’s 2011 release Medicated which was originally released as a part of his album, Rolling Papers. With its smooth blend of relaxed beats and Khalifa’s signature laid-back flow, the song stands out as a perfect example of his talent for creating a chill atmosphere.

The song’s production by Stargate gives it that extra touch of brilliance, pairing perfectly with Khalifa's effortless flow. The song’s lyrics center around taking life easy and enjoying the moment. The beat, with its steady pace, complements this vibe perfectly, making Medicated an ideal track for anyone in need of a calm, relaxing tune.

As the final song on this list, Medicated shows you why Wiz Khalifa has remained a powerful force in hip-hop for years. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to his music, this track is a reminder of the artist’s unique ability to create music that speaks to chill vibes and good times.

