Kanye West Storms Off Like ‘Big Baby’ From Piers Morgan’s Interview, Here’s What Happened

Kanye West’s interview with Piers Morgan went off track, shutting their chat indefinitely! TMZ has claimed that both the rapper and the journalist have different reports on what went wrong during the interview.

According to the outlet, Ye and his new streaming buddy Sneako went live with the British journalist on Tuesday, May 6. During the interview, the rapper allegedly told Morgan that he won’t be answering any more questions and he’d have to accept that.

He reportedly paused the interview to resume it when he was satisfied. Ye suddenly yanked his earpiece off and moved away from the screen. Sneako reportedly had to do damage control and explain to the reporter which question had hurt his sentiments.

Morgan took to social media to share his side of the bizarre interaction. He pointed out that the rapper was being a baby and couldn’t handle the heat. “As I expected, given what I’ve said about him recently, it didn’t last long or go well,” he wrote on X (Twitter).

Morgan had also attached a picture of the rapper from the interview and revealed that it was taken right before he “stomped off like a big baby.” The journalist didn’t go any further into what soured the conversation.

TMZ has reported that both have retreated to their respective public platforms to talk smack about each other and share their versions of the interview. The rapper was likely giving the interview to promote his new album, Bully.

But more than his latest musical releases, he’s been making headlines for his controversial social media rants and alleged divorce from wife Bianco Censori. The rapper was not invited to the 2025 Met Gala after his and Censori’s controversial appearance at the Grammys.

This year’s Met Gala co-chair and Vogue boss Anna Wintour reportedly tightened the festival’s security to prevent people from gatecrashing, and West was allegedly on her list.